Zimmerman powers Nationals past Lester, Cubs 9-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trevor Williams and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Saturday night.

Josh Bell homered for the second time in three days. Elias Diaz added two hits for the Pirates after coming in as an injury replacement for Francisco Cervelli.

The start of the game was delayed for a ceremony honoring home run king Barry Bonds, who became the 10th player in Giants history to have his jersey retired. Several of his former teammates and managers, including Dusty Baker and Jim Leyland, were on hand.

Buster Posey and Evan Longoria had two hits apiece for San Francisco. Ty Blach (6-7) allowed four runs over four innings.

Williams (10-8) allowed five hits and walked one in seven innings.

ROCKIES 3, DODGERS 2

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Colorado to the win.

McMahon’s drive off J.T. Chargois (2-4) cleared the right-field wall just above the out-of-town scoreboard. He also hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 5-4 victory over the Dodgers.

Bryan Shaw (4-5) picked up the victory with an inning of scoreless relief for the Rockies, who moved within 1 1/2 games of their NL West rivals. The Dodgers are tied with the Diamondbacks for the division lead.

ATHLETICS 7, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered twice and Edwin Jackson pitched three-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the A’s to the victory.

Khris Davis also connected as Oakland won for the eighth time in 10 games. Jackson (4-2) struck out six and walked three in 7 1/3 innings.

Jackson got some help from rookie center fielder Ramon Laureano, who made an outstanding defensive play in the third inning. With one out and Eric Young Jr. on first, Laureano raced into the gap in left-center to haul in Justin Upton’s drive. Laureano then completed the double play by uncorking a long throw to first.

Los Angeles had won four in a row. Tyler Skaggs (8-8) was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first start since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by a left adductor strain.

NATIONALS 9, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit two home runs off a shaky Jon Lester and tied a career high with six RBIs, powering Washington to the win.

Zimmerman hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a sacrifice fly to the warning track in the third. He chased Lester with a three-run drive in the fourth that made it 9-1.

Daniel Murphy also homered and had three hits, helping Tanner Roark (7-12) win his fourth straight start.

Lester (12-5) was tagged for eight earned runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Anthony Rizzo got his 1,000th career hit for the Cubs.

MARINERS 3, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Ryon Healy had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run for Seattle, and Guillermo Heredia made a spectacular catch to preserve the lead in the eighth inning.

It was yet another win in a close game by the Mariners, who have taken three straight from their AL West rivals and improved to 44-17 this season in games decided by one or two runs.

With no outs and a runner at first in the eighth, Houston’s Tony Kemp hit a ball to center field that looked sure to drop in. Heredia raced to track it down and grabbed it as he fell to the ground. He threw to first to complete the double play.

Wade LeBlanc (7-2) got the win, and Edwin Diaz earned his MLB-leading 45th save in 48 opportunities.

Charlie Morton (12-3) yielded three runs in six innings for his first loss since July 1.

INDIANS 3, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning before getting struck in the right leg by a line drive, and Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez hit back-to-back home runs.

Bauer gave up one run and struck out eight before Jose Abreu’s liner leading off the seventh struck him high in the back of his leg. The Indians brought in Brad Hand, ending another dominant start. Bauer is 5-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his past eight outings.

Cody Allen worked the ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.

White Sox right-hander James Shields (4-14) allowed two earned runs in seven innings. Yoan Moncada homered in the third, but the White Sox committed three errors.

YANKEES 5, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Rain pouring off his hat, Aroldis Chapman struck out Jurickson Profar with the bases loaded in a steady storm, preserving the Yankees‘ win.

Rookie Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping New York to its fifth victory in six games. Dellin Betances (3-3) got four outs for the win.

Chapman took over to begin the ninth and the Rangers tried to rally with a walk and a single. With home plate beginning to turn into a puddle, Chapman hit Adrian Beltre to load the bases with two outs.

Chapman fell behind Profar in the count 3-1, then came back to get him to swing through strike three for his 30th save.

Chris Martin (1-3) got the loss.

RED SOX 5, ORIOLES 0, GAME 1

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 4, GAME 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking two-run drive in the eighth inning, and the Red Sox finished off a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Boston’s David Price (12-6) struck out 10 over six sparkling innings, and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two solo homers.

The Red Sox have won nine of 10 to improve their big league-best record to 84-35.

Martinez hit his 37th homer in the eighth off Mike Wright (3-1). Martinez leads the majors in homers, RBIs (104) and hits (143).

Joe Kelly (4-0) pitched an inning for the win, and Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 34th save.

Joey Rickard and Trey Mancini homered for the Orioles, who will try to avoid a four-game sweep on Sunday. Baltimore is 2-13 against the Red Sox this season.

Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) got the loss in Game 1, yielding three runs over 4 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 4, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Moustakas hit a two-run double in the eighth inning for Milwaukee, and Josh Hader recorded a two-inning save.

The Brewers stopped a two-game slide and pulled within two games of the NL Central lead.

Milwaukee scored three times in the eighth for a 4-2 lead. Braves reliever Jesse Biddle (3-1) let Christian Yelich reach on an error when he dropped the ball at the bag after catching first baseman Freddie Freeman’s underhand toss. Lorenzo Cain singled, and both runners scored on Moustakas’ double.

Corbin Burnes (3-0) got the win, and Hader earned his ninth save in 12 chances.

CARDINALS 8, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jack Flaherty struck out nine in seven innings, and St. Louis earned its fourth straight win.

Harrison Bader and Jose Martinez each hit a two-run homer, helping the Cardinals move seven games above .500 for the first time since June 12. They are 15-9 since Mike Shildt was named interim manager on July 15.

Flaherty (6-6) was charged with two runs and three hits. Jordan Hicks got four outs for his third save.

Alcides Escobar hit a two-run homer for Kansas City. Danny Duffy (7-11) allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

PHILLIES 5, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola pitched six scoreless innings, and Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez homered.

Nola (13-3) gave up four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.28 as the Phillies moved one game ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East.

Franco blasted a 2-0 fastball from Walter Lockett (0-3) into the second balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field in the fourth. Hernandez hit his career-high 10th homer in the fifth.

REDS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart’s two-run double highlighted Cincinnati’s four-run rally in the eighth inning.

Archie Bradley (3-4) hit Eugenio Suarez leading off the inning and walked Curt Casali with two outs. Barnhart then lined a 3-2 pitch into the gap in left-center, and Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto followed with RBI singles off T.J. McFarland.

Arizona dropped back-to-back games for the first time in more than two weeks. The Diamondbacks also remained in a tie for the NL West lead with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost 3-2 at Colorado.

Amir Garrett (1-2) got the final out of the eighth for the win. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

MARLINS 4, METS 3, 11 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Bryan Holaday delivered a pinch-hit RBI single with one out in the 11th inning, giving Miami the win.

Miguel Rojas led off the 11th with a single off Jacob Rhame (0-2) and moved to second on Magneuris Sierra’s sacrifice. Holaday followed with a grounder past third baseman Todd Frazier that easily scored Rojas.

It was Holaday’s second career game-ending hit, both this season, and the eighth walk-off victory for the Marlins. Holaday batted for Javy Guerra (1-0), who pitched the 11th.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Willy Adames had two hits and drove in the decisive run, helping Tampa Bay to its seventh win in eight meetings with Toronto this season.

Diego Castillo (3-2) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Sergio Romo worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 22 opportunities.

Aledmys Diaz homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost five of six.

Toronto’s Sam Gaviglio (2-5) allowed two runs, one earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Gaviglio is winless in 14 starts since a May 25 victory at Philadelphia.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Austin hit a two-run homer in his Minnesota debut, helping the Twins to the win.

Austin was acquired in the July 30 trade that sent Lance Lynn to the Yankees. He was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Kyle Gibson (6-9) pitched seven effective innings as Minnesota improved to 2-4 on its seven-game trip.

Detroit lost for the seventh time in eight games. Francisco Liriano (3-7) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

Trevor Hildenberger yielded a two-run homer to Niko Goodrum in the ninth before finishing for his first save of the season.