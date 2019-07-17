German expected to start for the Yankees against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (56-41, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-33, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Yonny Chirinos (8-4, 3.11 ERA, .95 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (11-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Yankees are 32-11 against the rest of their division. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .338, good for third in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with a mark of .385.

The Rays are 23-19 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 128 home runs this season, Tommy Pham leads the club with 15 homers. The Yankees won the last meeting 8-3. David Hale secured his third victory and Didi Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Colin Poche took his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 38 extra base hits and is batting .225. Aaron Judge is 12-for-35 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with 34 extra base hits and has 36 RBIs. Nate Lowe is 10-for-29 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rays: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).