German expected to start as New York hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (20-11, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (18-14, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (2-2, 6.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-1, 2.56 ERA, .85 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Minnesota and New York are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Yankees are 9-8 in home games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .338, good for fourth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with a mark of .387.

The Twins are 9-6 on the road. Minnesota has hit 56 home runs this season, third in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads the team with 11, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 13 extra base hits and is batting .270. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-34 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Rosario leads the Twins with 11 home runs and has 25 RBIs. Max Kepler is 10-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (left knee inflammation), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).