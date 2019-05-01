Fried scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (17-13, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-15, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head to SunTrust Park to play the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are 9-9 on their home turf. The Atlanta pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.61, Max Fried paces the staff with a mark of 2.30.

The Padres are 10-5 on the road. San Diego has hit 43 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Franmil Reyes leads them with eight, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 35 hits and is batting .292. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 12 extra base hits and has 12 RBIs. Reyes is 8-for-30 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 6-4, .204 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen strain), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin), Ender Inciarte: day-to-day (leg), Josh Donaldson: day-to-day (sore right calf).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).