Fried, Braves to face Ryu, Dodgers

Atlanta Braves (18-17, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (23-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (4-1, 2.11 ERA, .99 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-1, 2.55 ERA, .91 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Atlanta will play at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 13-4 on their home turf. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .257 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .403.

The Braves are 8-7 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Nick Markakis leads the team with an average of .336. The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Walker Buehler secured his fourth victory and Chris Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Kevin Gausman took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 22 extra base hits and is batting .403. Max Muncy is 10-for-32 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 25 RBIs and is batting .254. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-47 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (back).