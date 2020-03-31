With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Freddie Freeman might not be from Atlanta, but that hasn’t stopped him from coming to the aid of the city he now calls home.

Freddie Freeman was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft and was called up in 2010. And since then, he has done nothing but work his way into the hearts of Braves fans with his play, and now, his support for the community.

Freeman's $50K donation to @givingkitchen will provide approximately 200,000 meals to the Atlanta-area food service workers who gain assistance from this charity https://t.co/cqPhVfi459 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 18, 2020

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the nation, Atlanta’s All-Star first baseman is stepping up to the plate, supporting multiple charitable organizations in an effort to provide for workers and families in-need.

Freeman is giving $50,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a local organization striving to end hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia:

Every year, we work with more than 600 nonprofit partners—including food pantries, community kitchens, childcare centers, night shelters and senior centers—to distribute over 60 million meals to more than 755,000 people in 29 counties across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

ACFB also has a service in place where those in-need can send a text in order to find their local pantry:

In need of food assistance? Text “FINDFOOD” or “COMIDA” to 888-976-2232 to find a pantry near you. pic.twitter.com/S20sVvnCLz — Atlanta Community Food Bank (@ACFB) March 31, 2020

Freeman is donating another $50,000 to Giving Kitchen, a charitable organization based in Atlanta that provides resources for food service workers:

Giving Kitchen provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Giving Kitchen is doing its part to support those in the food service industry that have contracted the virus:

Food service workers in Georgia who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and/or those who are under doctor’s orders for a mandatory quarantine should ask for help at https://t.co/dV0VyRcqus. #OurShiftHasStarted #GKgotyourback pic.twitter.com/btoYoA5dMz — Giving Kitchen (@givingkitchen) March 13, 2020

Freeman is also donating $25,000 to The Salvation Army.

In addition to Freeman’s efforts, the Atlanta Braves have also set up a relief fund to assist ballpark staff.