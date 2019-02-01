Hammel gets minor league deal from Texas with spring invite

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free agent right-hander Jason Hammel and infielder Matt Davidson have agreed to minor league deals with the Texas Rangers.

The 36-year-old Hammel joined the Rangers on Friday, three months after the Kansas City Royals declined a $12 million mutual option and instead paid a $2 million buyout.

Hammel was 4-14 with a 6.02 ERA in 18 starts and 21 relief appearances for the Royals. He was dropped from the rotation in early July after dropped six starts in a row, and set a career high for losses.

Hammel is 96-114 with a 4.62 ERA while starting 298 of his 377 games over 13 big league seasons for six teams. He was 15-10 in 2016 for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, but went 12-27 the past two years with the Royals.

Davidson batted .228 with 20 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox. He hit three homers on opening day at Kansas City.

The 27-year-old Davidson hit 26 home runs in 2017. He has split his time between third base, first base and designated hitter.

Davidson also pitched three times for the White Sox last season, throwing three scoreless innings.

If Hammel is added to the 40-man roster by the Rangers, he would get a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary in the major leagues and the chance to earn performance bonuses.