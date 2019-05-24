Foltynewicz expected to start for the Braves against Cardinals

Atlanta Braves (28-23, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (25-24, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 6.92 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to Busch Stadium to face the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 15-10 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .326.

The Braves are 14-11 in road games. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .331, good for first in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with a mark of .404. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 14 home runs and is batting .244. Paul Goldschmidt has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Freeman leads the Braves with 25 extra base hits and is batting .316. Austin Riley is 14-for-36 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (arm).

Braves Injuries: Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).