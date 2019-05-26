Flaherty scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (29-24, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-25, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (3-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Atlanta will play at Busch Stadium Sunday.

The Cardinals are 16-11 in home games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Braves are 15-12 on the road. Atlanta ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .260 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the club with an average of .315. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-3. Andrew Miller earned his second victory and Jedd Gyorko went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Dan Winkler registered his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 25 extra base hits and is batting .239. Matt Carpenter is 9-for-31 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Freeman leads the Braves with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .576. Austin Riley is 14-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).