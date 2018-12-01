Feliz agrees to $850,000 deal with Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates avoided arbitration with reliever Michael Feliz, reaching an agreement on Friday on an $850,000, one-year contract.

Feliz went 1-2 with a 5.33 ERA in 47 appearances for the Pirates in 2018 after being part of the trade that sent pitcher Gerrit Cole to Houston.

Pittsburgh offered contracts to left fielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Keone Kela.

Dickerson is likely due a significant raise over the $5.95 million he made this year. Dickerson hit .300 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs and earned the first Gold Glove of his career after being obtained from Tampa Bay on the eve of the regular season.

Pittsburgh acquired Kela at the trade deadline in July. He went 3-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 54 appearances for Texas and Pittsburgh, earning $1.2 million. The Pirates ended his season early September as a precaution due to his workload. Kela’s 52 innings were his most since 60 1/3 as a rookie in 2015.