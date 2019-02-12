Eric Young Jr. agrees to minor league deal with Orioles

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Eric Young Jr. has agreed to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles and will report to major league spring training.

The 33-year-old hit .202 with one home run and eight RBIs in 41 games for the Los Angeles Angels last year.

Young has a .245 average in 10 big league seasons with Colorado, the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Atlanta and the Angels and Atlanta. He led the NL with 46 stolen bases in 2013.

Young has played mostly left and center field, though he has played some in right — where the Orioles have an opening. Trey Mancini is slated to start in left field and Cedric Mullins is the likely starter in right.

Young’s deal was announced Tuesday.