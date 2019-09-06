Eflin to start series opener for Philadelphia at New York

Philadelphia Phillies (72-67, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (71-68, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (8-11, 4.33 ERA) Mets: Steven Matz (9-8, 4.04 ERA)

LINE: Mets -147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia match up to begin a three-game series.

The Mets are 34-32 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 201 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 45, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Phillies are 28-30 in division play. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .283.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 74 extra base hits and is slugging .593. Michael Conforto is 13-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .498. J.T. Realmuto has 13 hits and is batting .342 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee).