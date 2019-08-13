Dodgers visit Miami, look to build on Ryu’s strong outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-41, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (44-73, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-2, 2.77 ERA) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-3, 4.17 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with four strikeouts against Arizona.

The Marlins are 24-37 in home games. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with an OBP of .351.

The Dodgers have gone 31-25 away from home. Los Angeles has hit 197 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Cody Bellinger leads them with 38, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 49 extra base hits and is batting .253. Starlin Castro is 16-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 131 hits and has 89 RBIs. Will Smith is 8-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .282 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).