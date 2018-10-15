Dodgers’ Joc Pederson becomes a dad in midst of NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson has a roster addition to his family following the birth of his first child.

Pederson and wife Kelsey welcomed a girl named Poppy on Sunday night. The team says she weighs 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

The 26-year-old slugger changed his walkup music ahead of Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Monday night to “Big Poppa” by The Notorious B.I.G. in honor of his daughter. Pederson was batting leadoff for the Dodgers against the Brewers.

Pederson posted a photo of his baby yawning and wearing a tag reading “Hello my name is Poppy” on his Instagram account.

The couple wed in January.