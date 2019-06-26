Diamondbacks reinstate Lamb from IL, in lineup vs Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated one-time All-Star infielder Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list in time for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lamb played in just five games before going on the injured list with a strained left quadriceps on April 3. The 2017 All-Star is in Wednesday’s lineup at first base, batting fifth.

Lamb had been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno. He previously played third base for the Diamondbacks, but was moved to first in the offseason. Christian Walker took over at first in Lamb’s absence this season.

Arizona optioned infielder Domingo Leyba Tuesday night to Reno to make room for Lamb on the active roster.