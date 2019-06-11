Diamondbacks put 5-game win streak on the line against Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-32, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-29, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (5-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Phillies are 22-13 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .316, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .387.

The Diamondbacks are 21-16 on the road. Arizona has slugged .459, good for second in the majors. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .594 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 13-8. Zack Godley notched his third victory and Escobar went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for Arizona. Jerad Eickhoff registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 66 hits and is batting .291. Jay Bruce is 9-for-26 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 38 extra base hits and is batting .299. Ketel Marte has 11 hits and is batting .250 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Nick Ahmed: day-to-day (undisclosed).