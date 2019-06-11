Diamondbacks open with 3 HRs, set team mark with 7 in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks got to play Home Run Derby in Philly.

The Diamondbacks hit three straight home runs to open the game against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jerad Eickhoff on Monday night.

Eickhoff allowed two more two-run homers before he was chased in the fourth inning and the Diamondbacks up 7-3. The Diamondbacks hit two more homers in the fifth to set a club record with seven in one game.

Eickhoff allowed five hits in three-plus innings — all the hits homers.

Jarrod Dyson hit the first pitch of the game to right field for his fourth homer of the season. Ketel Marte followed with his 16th home run on a drive to right. David Peralta finished the longball barrage when he went deep to center for his ninth homer.

It was the first time a team had hit three straight home runs to begin the first inning since the Diamondbacks did it on July 21, 2017, at home against Washington ace Max Scherzer.

Eickhoff gave up two-run shots in the fourth to Eduardo Escobar and Alex Avila. Eickhoff failed to retire a batter in the fourth when he was yanked by manager Gabe Kapler.

Escobar hit his second of the game, a solo shot to left, in the fifth off reliever Ranger Suárez. Ildemaro Vargas also added a solo shot in the inning off Suárez and an angry fan hurled it back on the field.

The Diamondbacks had hit six homers in a game six times in franchise history, the last coming June 1, 2018, against the Marlins.

The game had been delayed 35 minutes by rain, and more rain fell once play began.

Arizona connected a day after the Nationals hit four home runs in a row in the eighth inning at San Diego.