Diamondbacks look to end 4-game slide against Giants

San Francisco Giants (31-42, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-38, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (3-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (1-2, 5.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-22 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has hit 116 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with 20, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Giants are 15-19 against the rest of their division. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .224 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .246. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and has 50 RBIs. Kevin Cron is 3-for-18 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 62 hits and is batting .234. Brandon Crawford is 8-for-34 with five doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Nick Ahmed: day-to-day (left hand contusion), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: day-to-day (back), Pablo Sandoval: day-to-day (hand).