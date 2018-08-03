Diamondbacks’ Lamb to have season-ending shoulder surgery

PHOENIX (AP) Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Lamb said on Thursday the damage to his rotator cuff did not cause pain, but limited his ability to swing a bat. He is hoping to be back by spring training in 2019.

The 27-year-old injured his shoulder diving for a groundball against the Chicago Cubs and was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Lamb was an All-Star in 2017 and finished the season with 30 home runs and 105 RBIs. He had six homers and 31 RBIs with a .222 average through 56 games during an injury-plagued 2018 season.

The Diamondbacks acquired third baseman Eduardo Escobar from Minnesota before the trade deadline.