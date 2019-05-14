Diamondbacks go for series sweep over Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-18, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-19, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (1-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona will sweep the series over Pittsburgh with a win.

The Diamondbacks are 9-10 in home games. Arizona has hit 60 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads them with nine, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

The Pirates are 11-9 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .381 this season. Josh Bell leads the team with a .667 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 10 home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-3. Robbie Ray recorded his third victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Nick Kingham registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 24 extra base hits and is batting .292. David Peralta has 16 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bell leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and is batting .326. Gregory Polanco is 11-for-30 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 6-4, .272 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: 10-day IL (thumb), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (left side strain), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).