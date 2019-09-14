Diamondbacks give contract extension to GM Mike Hazen

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have extended the contract of general manager Mike Hazen.

The team didn’t release details of the extension, which was announced before Friday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. The 43-year-old was hired in 2016 and has helped the Diamondbacks stay competitive in the NL West, though they’ve finished behind the Dodgers each year.

The Diamondbacks traded ace Zack Greinke in July in a surprise move, adding prospects that could eventually help the team’s promising core of Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Nick Ahmed, David Peralta and Christian Walker.

Hazen’s name had been linked to the GM opening with the Boston Red Sox after they recently fired Dave Dombrowski. Hazen worked in the Red Sox front office before being hired by the Diamondbacks.