Diamondbacks face off against the Padres in division play

Arizona Diamondbacks (78-75, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (69-84, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-14, 4.49 ERA) Padres: Eric Lauer (8-9, 4.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will host Arizona in a meeting of division rivals.

The Padres are 30-37 against opponents from the NL West. The San Diego offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Diamondbacks are 33-37 against the rest of their division. Arizona’s lineup has 212 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 35 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 52 extra base hits and is batting .221. Luis Urias has 12 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 35 home runs and has 115 RBIs. Ketel Marte has nine hits and is batting .300 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back), Nick Ahmed: (finger).