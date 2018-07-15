Diamondbacks could go into break with sweep of Braves

ATLANTA — Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin is headed to his second All-Star Game. Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran is stuck on two selections and needs more consistency to make it back in the future.

The current All-Star and the former All-Star are mound opponents as the Diamondbacks and Braves finish their three-game series on Sunday at SunTrust Park before heading into the break.

The Diamondbacks (53-43) have held the Braves (51-42) to one run while winning the first two games and are going for a sweep after being swept in a three-game series last year at Atlanta.

Corbin (6-3, 3.09 ERA) is unbeaten in seven career starts against the Braves, going 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA. Teheran (6-6, 4.47) hasn’t been as dominant against the Diamondbacks, but he is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA in seven career outings.

Corbin made the All-Star Game for the first time in 2013, taking the loss for the National League at Citi Field in New York after working one inning and allowing the American League a run.

The biggest setback of Corbin’s career came late the next spring training. He hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.

It’s the perseverance that his recovery required that makes this All-Star selection so heartwarming for the 28-year-old Corbin.

“The first one was exciting because it’s obviously the first one, so I’ll always remember that one,” he told reporters after his selection was announced. “But the journey that I’ve gone through — being out for a year and a half — and being able to come back and get back to myself, it’s special, so I’ll remember that. I’m excited. It’s going to be a fun time for my family and everybody. Just looking forward to it.”

Pitchers who start the Sunday before the All-Star Game are usually excused from pitching, but Corbin insists that he will be ready to go.

“I think we’re OK with it,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told media members. “We’re asking that if he goes and throws, that it’s for one inning, and they promised us that would be the case.”

Corbin hasn’t won since June 5 at San Francisco, but he has just one loss during the six starts since and posted a 0.95 ERA in one three-game stretch.

Teheran hasn’t made the All-Star Game since 2015 and he has had another up-and-down season. His last outing was encouraging, though.

Regaining the feel for his slider, the 27-year-old from Colombia was in control after a long first inning in a no-decision against Toronto, retiring 13 of the last 15 batters he faced.

“Whenever I have the feel for my slider, I know I’m going to throw it more than 30 times and I’m going to have a good game,” Teheran said afterward. “When I don’t have my slider, it’s a different game.

“I’ve got to battle with my fastball and my other pitches. It’s hard to pitch without your best pitch.”

Teheran has held Arizona All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to 2-for-17 so far, but Corbin has been just as successful against Atlanta’s two hitters headed to Washington.

First baseman Freddie Freeman is 1-for-13 against Corbin and right fielder Nick Markakis is 2-for-12.