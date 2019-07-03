Detroit to visit Chicago Wednesday

Detroit Tigers (27-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-42, third in the AL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers for a doubleheader Wednesday.

The White Sox are 20-15 against the rest of their division. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by James McCann with a mark of .377.

The Tigers are 15-23 in road games. Detroit ranks last in the league in hitting with a .230 batting average, Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an average of .299. The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Reynaldo Lopez secured his second victory and Welington Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Matthew Boyd registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 39 extra base hits and is batting .268. McCann is 10-for-34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with nine home runs and is batting .250. Brandon Dixon is 4-for-33 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .238 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).