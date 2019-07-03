Detroit Tigers to visit the Chicago White Sox

Detroit Tigers (27-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-42, third in the AL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-7, 4.62 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a doubleheader Wednesday.

The White Sox are 20-15 against the rest of their division. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .311, led by McCann with a mark of .377.

The Tigers are 12-20 against the rest of their division. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the league. Cabrera leads the club with an OBP of .362. The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Lopez secured his second victory and Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Boyd took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs. McCann is 10-for-34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 83 hits and is batting .275. Niko Goodrum is 9-for-35 with three doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .238 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).