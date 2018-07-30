Detroit’s Saupold clears waivers, sent to minors
DETROIT (AP) Tigers right-hander Warwick Saupold has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Toledo.
The Tigers announced the move Monday.
Saupold was designated for assignment Saturday. He is 4-1 with a 4.46 ERA this season.
Saupold has made 82 relief appearances for Detroit over the past three seasons, going 8-4 with a 4.98 ERA.
The Tigers were off Monday before hosting two games against the Cincinnati Reds.
