Detroit’s Coleman, Adduci and Kozma elect free agency

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers reliever Louis Coleman and infielders Jim Adduci and Pete Kozma have elected to become free agents after clearing waivers.

The team said Thursday that those three players cleared waivers and were sent outright to Triple-A Toledo along with infielder Harold Castro. Coleman, Adduci and Kozma chose free agency.

Tigers right-hander Artie Lewicki was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Coleman went 4-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 51 appearances for the Tigers this year.