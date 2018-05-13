Detroit’s Castellanos leaves with injured finger
DETROIT (AP) Nicholas Castellanos has left the second game of Detroit’s doubleheader against Seattle with an injured finger on his left hand.
The Tigers described the injury as a contusion. Castellanos was hit by a pitch in the first inning and had his left hand checked before going to first base. He remained in the game in right field before being removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the second on Saturday.
Castellanos is hitting .326 with three home runs and 23 RBIs on the season.
—
