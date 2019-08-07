Detroit faces off against Chicago in division play

Chicago White Sox (50-62, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-77, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (6-9, 5.10 ERA) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-2, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will host Chicago in a meeting of division foes.

The Tigers are 15-30 against AL Central opponents. Detroit ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .235 batting average, Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an average of .288.

The White Sox have gone 25-24 against division opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .314. The Tigers won the last meeting 10-6. Drew VerHagen notched his second victory and Jordy Mercer went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Hector Santiago took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Niko Goodrum is 9-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 24 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Leury Garcia is 14-for-46 with a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .268 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (cervical strain), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (thumb), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Carson Fulmer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 60-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).