Desmond, Flanagan, Graney on Frick Award ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Yankees and Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers broadcaster Connie Desmond is among eight candidates for the Hall of Fame’s 2019 Ford Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

Desmond worked Yankees and Giants games with Mel Allen in 1942 and Dodgers games with Red Barber, Ernie Harwell and Vin Scully from 1943-56.

Other candidates announced Monday include Pat Flanagan (mostly Chicago Cubs), Jack Graney (Cleveland), Harry Heilmann (Detroit), Al Helfer (many teams from the 1930s through the 1960s), Waite Hoyt (Cincinnati), Rosey Rowswell (Pittsburgh) and Ty Tyson (Detroit).

Hoyt and Heilmann are both in the Hall of Fame as players.

The winner will be announced Dec. 12 at the winter meetings and will be honored July 20 during the Hall of Fame induction weekend at Cooperstown.

This year’s candidates were limited to early days of broadcasting. As part of the three-year cycle, candidates are considered from current major markets next fall and national voices in 2020.

Voters include the 11 living Frick Award recipients: Marty Brennaman, Bob Costas, Jaime Jarrin, Tony Kubek, Denny Matthews, Tim McCarver, Jon Miller, Eric Nadel, Vin Scully, Bob Uecker and Dave Van Horne. Also on the panel are historians David J. Halberstam, Ted Patterson and Curt Smith, plus Barry Horn of the Dallas Morning News.