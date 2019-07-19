deGrom, Mets to take on Beede, Giants

New York Mets (44-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-49, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-7, 3.21 ERA) Giants: Tyler Beede (3-3, 5.44 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and New York will square off at Oracle Park Friday.

The Giants are 20-26 in home games. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .238 batting average. Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .263.

The Mets have gone 21-32 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .401. The Mets won the last meeting 7-3. Seth Lugo earned his third victory and Todd Frazier went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Mark Melancon took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .411. Brandon Crawford is 12-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

McNeil leads the Mets with 107 hits and has 39 RBIs. Pete Alonso is 8-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .295 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).