Davis hits 2 more HRs, A’s rally again to beat Rangers 6-5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Khris Davis homered two more times in Texas, including a towering two-run homer in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics rallied again to the beat the Rangers 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Davis hit a three-run homer in the seventh to get the Athletics to 5-4. He went the opposite way in the ninth, a no-doubt blast to right field off Jose Leclerc (2-3) for his 27th homer of the season.

It is the sixth consecutive game against Texas that Davis has gone deep. He has 25 homers and 57 RBIs in 49 career games against the Rangers – 15 homers and 31 RBIs in 26 road games.

The Rangers led 5-1 going into the seventh, a night after being ahead 10-2 into the seventh and losing 13-10 when Davis hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th.

Leclerc, without a save in his four chances, worked Wednesday in place of Keone Kela, the regular closer who threw a career-high 40 pitches and had his first blown save in 24 chances this season on Tuesday night.

Oakland has won the first three games of the four-game series, and 26 of 33 overall. They have won 10 of their last 11 series, with a split in the other.

Lou Trivino (8-1), the fifth Oakland pitcher, worked a scoreless eighth. Blake Treinen struck out the side in the ninth for his 26th save in 30 chances.

Robinson Chirinos hit a three-run homer for Texas and Adrian Beltre passed Dave Winfield on the career total bases list with an RBI single.

Beltre doubled in the third, giving him 5,221 career total bases and matching Winfield for 16th on that list. Beltre’s run-scoring hit in the fifth pushed him past Winfield and put the Rangers up 5-1 against Edwin Jackson.

Chirinos homered in the second after consecutive walks by Jackson, who is now with his MLB record-matching 13th team. Jackson allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, the shortest of his six starts since joining the A’s a month ago.

Texas is the 11th team for Bartolo Colon, the Rangers scheduled starter Thursday. Colon pitched for the A’s in 2012-13, making that one of four franchises both he and Jackson have pitched for – they’ve never been teammates. The common franchises include Colon pitching for the Montreal Expos before that team to the nation’s capital, where Jackson pitched for the Washington Nationals. Overall, the two have pitched for 20 of the 30 current franchises.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Chris Martin, out since July 5 with a left groin strain, is scheduled to throw live batting practice Thursday. If all goes well, he could start a rehab assignment Sunday.

UP NEXT

Colon, the 45-year-old portly right-hander, makes his fourth attempt to break a tie with Dennis Martinez for the most wins in the majors by a native of Latin America. Colon and Martinez each have 245 career victories. Colon was 28-15 with a 2.99 ERA in 54 starts for the A’s, and has gone 10-6 with a 3.36 ERA in 22 career starts against them. Trevor Cahill (1-2) pitches for Oakland.

—

