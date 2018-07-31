D-backs reacquire reliever Ziegler just before deal deadline

PHOENIX (AP) Reliever Brad Ziegler is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pushing for the playoffs, the Diamondbacks reacquired the 38-year-old sidearmer just before Tuesday’s trade deadline from the Miami Marlins for minor league pitcher Tommy Eveld.

Ziegler pitched for Arizona from 2011 through 2016, compiling a 21-11 record and a 2.49 ERA with 62 saves. He is 1-5 this season with 10 saves and a 3.98 ERA. Since June 5, he is tied for second among major league relievers with a 0.64 ERA.

Ziegler recently was named to the Diamondbacks’ 20th anniversary team. Arizona assumes the $2,951,613 remaining of Ziegler’s $9 million salary.

To make room for Ziegler, the Diamondbacks shifted right-hander Shelby Miller to the 60-day disabled list.

