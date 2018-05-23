D-backs, Goldschmidt try to snap funk versus Brewers

MILWAUKEE — For the second time this month, the Arizona Diamondbacks have lost six consecutive games.

They’re hoping history repeats itself Wednesday when Zack Godley takes the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers as the Diamondbacks try to avoid a sweep at Miller Park.

Arizona snapped its previous six-game skid against Milwaukee last Wednesday in Phoenix but has scored only 10 runs since and scored more than two in a game once.

“We had some opportunities, but we just couldn’t capitalize,” manager Torey Lovullo said after a 1-0 loss Tuesday. “Everybody’s frustrated here. We’re in a situation where the offense hasn’t been stepping up the way we know they’re capable of. I believe in these guys and I think they’re going to eventually turn it around.”

Nobody in the Diamondbacks’ lineup has struggled more than first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He went 0-for-3 on Tuesday, dropping his average to .198 on the season.

Goldschmidt has one home run and three RBIs over his last 33 games, with a .566 OPS during that stretch.

“You’re only as good as the pitches you swing at,” Lovullo said earlier this month. “I know it’s a baseball cliche, but it makes so much sense and he’s not swinging at good pitches right now. He knows that and I know that he’s working on it.”

Godley (4-3, 3.78 ERA) is looking to get back on track himself. He opened the season 4-1 with a 3.81 ERA through his first five starts but has gone 0-2 with a 3.75 mark in his last four outings while his team has lost three of those four starts.

“I know at times last year he got on a four- or five-inning roll where he was virtually unhittable,” Lovullo said. “I know he’s looking for that. He’s working hard for that.”

Godley is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in four games (two starts) versus Milwaukee.

Milwaukee sends left-hander Brent Suter (3-3, 4.72 ERA) to the mound as it tries to build on its 2 1/2-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

The Brewers have won nine of their last 12 games and are 13-6 this month to move 11 games above .500. They’ve won 30 games, most among National League teams, and reached that mark faster than any other team in franchise history.

Pitching has been a big reason for that early success, especally the bullpen which came up big again Tuesday night with four more scoreless innings.

But the Brewers’ rotation has held its own, too, despite opening the season without Jimmy Nelson and losing both Chase Anderson and Zach Davies for extended periods of time.

That’s left pitchers like Suter to fill the gaps. Suter began the year in the rotation, then moved to bullpen when Wade Miley was brought off the DL.

When Miley was hurt again, Suter moved back into the rotation.

“Brent is always going to be a guy that we value his versatility,” Counsell said. “It’s an important trait that he has. A lot of it is in relation to other pitchers on the staff. That’s how we’ll continue to think about him.

“His versatility gives him greater ability to move back and forth. That allows us more flexibility with the roster. It helps us form a better roster, and that’s important.”

Suter has never faced Arizona.