D’Arnaud homers in bottom of the 9th, Rays beat Yankees 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-out homer off Chad Green in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday.

Aaron Hicks had tied it at 3 in the top of the ninth for the Yankees, homering on a 2-2, two-out pitch from Colin Poche (2-1).

D’Arnaud’s winning homer against Green (2-3) into the right-field seats got the Rays back within 7 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Yankees, who had won the first two games of a four-game series in extra innings. Tampa Bay is 3-9 against New York this season.

It was just New York’s third loss in its last 19 games.

Nate Lowe hit a go-ahead two-run homer off CC Sabathia in the seventh that gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead.

Sabathia went a season-high seven innings, giving up three runs and seven hits.

Blake Snell allowed one run and five hits over five innings. He went 2-3 with a 9.64 ERA in six starts last month.

Brett Gardner homered in the second for the Yankees.

TWINS 7, RANGERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Pineda struck out a season-high nine in six innings, Jason Castro had two hits and three RBIs, and Minnesota topped Texas.

Pineda (6-4) gave up five hits and a run on a solo homer in the sixth inning by Elvis Andrus.

Marwin Gonzalez homered for Minnesota. Taylor Rogers picked up his 12th save with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

Jesse Chavez (3-4) surrendered five runs – four earned – on five hits and two walks over five innings for Texas.

Shin-Soo Choo had three hits and Willie Calhoun added a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven.

NATIONALS 6, ROYALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer worked seven strong innings, Kurt Suzuki homered and Washington blanked Kansas City.

Scherzer (9-5) allowed four hits and struck out 11 with one walk. He has won seven straight starts.

Kansas City starter Glenn Sparkman (2-5) gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings.

Alex Gordon had two hits and a walk for the Royals, who have lost eight of 10.

Juan Soto had two RBI singles.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Yadiel Rivera hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth and Miami beat Atlanta for the second time this season.

Caleb Smith (4-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings in his first start since June 6.

Sergio Romo gave up a single in the ninth before recording three straight outs for his 16th save in 17 chances as Miami snapped a five-game skid.

Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the first inning with his 21st homer. Rookie Austin Riley homered in the second, but the Atlanta offense lost its momentum after a run-scoring single by Nick Markakis in the third gave the Braves a 4-2 lead.

Max Fried (9-4) allowed five runs on 11 hits, including the homers by Harold Ramirez and Starlin Castro, in five innings.

ORIOLES 8, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Andrew Cashner won his third straight start, Renato Nuñez hit a two-run home run and Baltimore beat Toronto.

Stevie Wilkerson hit a solo home run and Jonathan Villar scored three times. The Orioles used a five-run fourth inning to win their third straight.

Cashner (9-3) allowed three hits and one run, walked none and struck out four in seven innings.

Jimmy Yacabonis struck out the side on 13 pitches in the eighth and Shawn Armstrong finished for Baltimore.

Cashner retired his first 10 batters before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a groundball single up the middle in the fourth. Guerrero advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Biggio, but that was it for the Blue Jays, who scored just once for the second straight game.

Toronto left-hander Clayton Richard (1-5) allowed six runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings.

INDIANS 7, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered twice, Roberto Perez connected on a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and Cleveland won its fifth straight at Great American Ball Park.

The Indians have won nine of 11 games in Cincinnati and lead the intrastate series 62-50. They’ve taken two of three this season.

Cleveland has won five in a row overall, matching its longest winning streak of the season.

Shane Bieber (8-3) allowed four hits in eight innings — three by Yasiel Puig , who had a two-run homer.

Lindor hit his fourth leadoff homer of the season and hit another solo shot in the fifth.

Perez had three singles and a two-run homer in the eighth off Michael Lorenzen (0-2). Jake Bauers singled with the bases loaded in the ninth as the Indians pulled away.

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel homered for the fourth straight game and Gerrit Cole pitched seven scoreless innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter as Houston beat Los Angeles.

Gurriel’s solo shot extended Houston’s lead to 3-0 in the sixth and gave him a 10-game hitting streak and the longest stretch of consecutive games with home runs in his career.

Cole (9-5) scattered three hits over seven innings while striking out nine to win his fifth straight decision.

Ryan Pressly allowed one hit in the eighth and Collin McHugh struck out the side in the ninth to help Houston to its sixth win in seven games.

Andrew Heaney (1-3) allowed five hits and two runs in five innings for his second straight loss.

PIRATES 12, BREWERS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman and Starling Marte each drove in three runs, leading Pittsburgh over Milwaukee.

Newman had four hits, including a home run. Melky Cabrera also homered for the Pirates.

Dario Agrazal (2-0) allowed two runs in six innings after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. The rookie right-hander gave up those runs on two homers, one by Mike Moustakas in the first and another by Yasmani Grandal two innings later.

Adrian Houser (2-3) gave up more than three runs for the second time in 19 appearances — including five starts — this season, allowing five on seven hits in four innings.

CUBS 6, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester pitched into the seventh inning, and the Cubs beat All-Star Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox.

Lester (8-6) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs — one earned — and six hits.

Giolito (11-3) got knocked out in a five-run fifth. He matched a season high by allowing six runs, walked a season-high five and gave up four hits in four-plus innings.

Javier Báez and Kyle Schwarber had two-run doubles for the Cubs.

Yoán Moncada had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in one. But the White Sox lost their second straight after winning five of six.

METS 6, PHILLIES 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomás Nido hit a three-run double that put New York ahead to stay in a victory over Philadelphia that included four hits batters.

Jeff McNeil had four hits for the fourth time this season and the Mets snapped a six-game losing streak to Philadelphia that marked their longest in more than a decade. New York won for only the third time in 12 games overall.

Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer against his former team and Maikel Franco also went deep for the Phillies.

Noah Syndergaard (6-4) allowed four runs and seven hits over five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list.

Struggling closer Edwin Díaz got three outs for his 19th save in 23 tries.

Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta (8-7) took the loss. He gave up a season-high 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 10, TIGERS 6

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts finished a homer short of the cycle as Boston beat Detroit in a game delayed more than four hours at the start by rain.

Benintendi went 4 for 6 with two singles, a double, triple and an RBI. Betts was 3 for 5 with a single, double, triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Jeimer Candelario homered twice for the Tigers, who lost for the 24th time in 27 home games.

Rick Porcello (6-7) struggled, but remained undefeated against his former team in five starts. He gave up six runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jordan Zimmermann (0-6) allowed seven runs on a career-high 13 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach and Kyle Seager hit two-run home runs in the fourth inning, Marco Gonzales won his 10th game and Seattle beat Oakland.

The Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak. The Athletics had a two-game winning streak halted and lost for just the third time since June 24.

Vogelbach hit his 21st home run of the season with Domingo Santana aboard. Omar Narvaez followed with a single and Seager hit his two-run homer to shallow right.

Chris Bassitt (5-4) took the loss.

Gonzales (10-7) struggled early but settled down, retiring 12 of 15 batters, including eight straight to finish his night, before Roenis Elias pitched the ninth.

Matt Olson hit his 18th home run of the season in the loss.

GIANTS 8, CARDINALS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Slater hit a pinch-hit grand slam, San Francisco overcame an early injury to Madison Bumgarner and beat St. Louis.

Pablo Sandoval homered and drove in three runs as the Giants won for the sixth time in eight games. Kevin Pillar added two hits.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 16th home run for St. Louis.

Bumgarner was knocked out of the game with an elbow contusion shortly after getting hit near his pitching elbow by a 98 mph line drive off the bat of José Martínez in the first inning. San Francisco’s ace initially stayed in the game and wore a protective sleeve on his left arm when batting in the second. Manager Bruce Bochy made a change moments after Bumgarner took the mound to start the third.

The Giants said X-rays taken on Bumgarner’s arm were negative.

Sam Dyson (3-1), the second of six San Francisco pitchers, retired six batters to earn the win.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (5-9) allowed five runs (four earned) in four innings.

PADRES 3, DODGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit his second late-inning home run in as many days and San Diego held on for a win over Los Angeles.

Renfroe broke through in a scoreless pitchers’ duel with a blast in the seventh inning off Kenta Maeda, his team-leading 27th of the season.

Manuel Margot’s two-run homer in the eighth off Maeda made it 3-0.

Trey Wingenter (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory, while Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 29th save.

Maeda (7-5) had given up just one hit until Renfroe got to him with two outs in the seventh. The right-hander gave up three runs and four hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Los Angeles lost consecutive games for the fifth time since April 23.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Lamb hit his first home run in more than a year and Robbie Ray threw six strong innings to lead Arizona over Colorado.

Lamb broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run shot that eluded Rockies left fielder David Dahl’s glove and bounced off the top of the left-field wall. Arizona scored three runs in the inning.

Ray (6-6) held the Rockies to two hits in six innings, striking out eight despite five walks. He also drove in a run with a two-out single in the fourth.

Daniel Murphy and All-Star Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who have lost five straight. Jon Gray (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings.