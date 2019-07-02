Cubs take on the Pirates in division play

Chicago Cubs (45-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-43, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-5, 3.36 ERA) Pirates: Joe Musgrave (6-7, 4.27 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central opponents Pittsburgh and Chicago will play at PNC Park.

The Pirates are 14-16 against NL Central teams. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .356.

The Cubs are 16-24 in road games. Chicago has hit 132 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 21, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Pirates with 57 extra base hits and is batting .308. Kevin Newman is 15-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and has 57 RBIs. Jason Heyward is 15-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .321 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: day-to-day (hip), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).