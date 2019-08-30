Cubs take on the Brewers in division play

Milwaukee Brewers (68-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-61, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (6-3, 4.34 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (11-8, 4.05 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central rivals Chicago and Milwaukee will face off on Friday.

The Cubs are 29-24 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.14. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.47 ERA.

The Brewers are 32-28 in division matchups. Milwaukee has hit 210 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the team with 41, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 31 home runs and is slugging .492. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 149 hits and has 89 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 6-for-19 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jeremy Jeffress: (hip), Adrian Houser: (hip), Mike Moustakas: (wrist).