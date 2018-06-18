Cubs INF Baez out of starting lineup due to swollen elbow

CHICAGO (AP) Cubs infielder Javier Baez is feeling better after he was hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

Baez was plunked by Jack Flaherty in the third inning of Sunday night’s 5-0 loss at St. Louis. But he could return as soon as Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was not in the starting lineup before Monday’s series opener against Los Angeles was postponed by a mixture of poor weather and a limited power outage at Wrigley Field. He said his elbow is still pretty swollen, but he felt good and no X-rays were needed.

”I was scared for a moment but after I started feeling everything, I knew everything was good,” he said.

Baez leads the Cubs with 14 homers and is tied for the team lead with 46 RBIs.

”That’s a tough one right there,” manager Joe Maddon said. ”I’ve actually gone through that particular instance, and it stings and you want to throw up and it’s hot, but you actually come out of it.

”He’s a tough kid. I’m not totally surprised that he’s fine. It’s just an awkward spot when it happens.”

Baez said Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina texted him Sunday night to see if he was all right.

Also Monday, the Cubs placed reliever Brian Duensing on the bereavement list and recalled left-hander Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. Duensing’s grandfather died on Saturday.

”He is in a better place but we miss him dearly already,” Duensing posted on his Twitter account.

