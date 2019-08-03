Cubs host the Brewers in division matchup

Milwaukee Brewers (57-54, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-51, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.48 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (6-3, 2.98 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Chicago and Milwaukee will play on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are 23-21 against NL Central teams. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.03, Kyle Hendricks leads the staff with a mark of 3.07.

The Brewers are 27-22 in division games. Milwaukee has hit 179 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 36, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-2. Jose Quintana earned his ninth victory and Javier Baez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Zach Davies registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 125 hits and is batting .287. Kyle Schwarber is 5-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 36 home runs and is batting .328. Ryan Braun is 7-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .203 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: day-to-day (shoulder), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage).