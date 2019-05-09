Cubs host Marlins, look to build on Hendricks’ strong outing

Miami Marlins (10-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-13, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-3, 5.79 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs are 12-5 in home games. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .346 is fifth in the league. Willson Contreras leads the team with an OBP of .426.

The Marlins are 4-11 in road games. The Miami pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.69, Sandy Alcantara paces the staff with a mark of 4.93. The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Carl Edwards Jr. secured his first victory and Jason Heyward went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Jose Quijada took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 46 hits and has 28 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo is 15-for-41 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with 10 extra base hits and is batting .168. Brian Anderson is 10-for-38 with a double and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Cubs Injuries: Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Descalso: day-to-day (ankle), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 10-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (hand).