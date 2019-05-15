Cubs face the Reds following Hendricks’ strong performance

Chicago Cubs (25-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-24, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Reds are 3-12 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 60 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Eugenio Suarez leads them with 12, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Cubs are 9-4 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .341, good for fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the club with a mark of .404. The Cubs won the last meeting 3-1. Kyle Hendricks notched his third victory and Hendricks went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Tanner Roark took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez leads the Reds with 12 home runs and has 26 RBIs. Yasiel Puig is 10-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is batting .325. Kris Bryant is 14-for-36 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .225 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (nerve inflammation), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back tightness), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).