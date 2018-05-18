Cubs activate Heyward from DL, option Rosario

CINCINNATI (AP) The Chicago Cubs activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the seven-day concussion disabled list before their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

Heyward was not in the starting lineup for Friday’s game.

The Cubs sent left-hander Randy Rosario back to Triple-A Iowa, one day after recalling him.

Heyward went on the disabled list on May 8. He missed nine games after banging his head on the right field wall at Busch Stadium on May 6 while trying to rob Dexter Fowler of a home run.

Hayward is hitting .229 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games.

