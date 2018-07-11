Cron’s homer lifts Rays to 4-2 win over Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) C.J. Cron’s three-run home run in the seventh inning carried the Tampa Bay Rays to their fifth straight win, a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Cron’s 18th homer came off Jordan Zimmermann after singles by Kevin Kiermaier and Matt Duffy.

Cron and Kiermaier each had three hits for the Rays, who have won 14 of 18. It was only the second multi-hit game of the season for Kiermaier, who drove in the game’s first run with his second homer of the season in the third inning.

James McCann’s two-run homer off Matt Andriese in the fourth had given Detroit a 2-1 lead that lasted until Cron’s homer. It was McCann’s sixth homer of the season.

The Tigers, who struck out 14 times against five Tampa Bay pitchers, have lost four straight and 18 of 22.

Rookie left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) got the win after giving up one hit in three innings of relief. Sergio Romo pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 16 opportunities.

The Rays have won 14 of their past 15 home games, giving up two runs or fewer in 12 of them.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann (4-1) gave up four runs and 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out five. He threw a season-high 105 pitches.

The Rays’ Hunter Wood pitched one inning in his first major league start, giving up two hits while striking out two.

IN THE MINORS

Rays prospect Brendan McKay allowed one run, two hits, one walk and struck out two over two innings for the Gulf Coast League Rays in his first start since being sidelined a month because of an oblique injury. McKay, who was on the Class A Charlotte disabled list, returned as the DH Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: SS Jose Iglesias was out of the lineup with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch Tuesday night.

Rays: LHP Jose Alvarado left the team because of a ”personal, medical issue with a family member,” according to manager Kevin Cash. … RHP Jake Faria (left oblique strain) will make his second rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Mike Fiers (6-5, 3.65) will pitch the opener of a three-game series at Houston on Friday night.

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (12-4, league-leading 2.09 ERA) will face the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball