Craig Kimbrel on Cubs roster vs former Braves team

CHICAGO (AP) — New Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel is available to pitch against his former Atlanta Braves team.

Kimbrel, a seven-time All-Star, was recalled from Triple-A Iowa before the afternoon series finale between the NL Central and East leaders. The Cubs announced the move after their 5-3 loss to the Braves on Wednesday night.

Manager Joe Maddon says he won’t use Kimbrel “for more than three outs early on,” and will “build into this, just listen to him and his body.”

Kimbrel and the Cubs finalized a $43 million, three-year contract on June 7. The 31-year-old reliever has 333 career saves, including 42 last season for World Series champion Boston.

Kimbrel pitched in four games for Iowa, allowing one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Tony Barnette was optioned to Iowa.