Correa returns at DH after six-game absence with sore back

TORONTO (AP) — Infielder Carlos Correa returned to Houston’s lineup as the designated hitter, ending a six-game absence caused by a sore back.

It’s the same injury that cost the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year a month earlier this season.

Correa, who batted third, struck out swinging in his first at bat Wednesday. He had been out since Sept. 18, when he went 0 for 3 in a victory over Seattle.

Correa is batting .238 with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs in 107 games. He is hitting .180 with no homers in September.

Infielder Alex Bregman was held out of the starting lineup, one day after the Astros clinched their second straight AL West ttitle. It’s Bregman’s first day off since June 13 at Oakland.