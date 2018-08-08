Corbin strikes out 9, Diamondbacks beat Phillies 6-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin got into a rhythm with catcher Alex Avila, leaving Philadelphia’s hitters flailing.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have hit their stride at just the right time, leaving the desert with the NL West lead before heading out on a nine-game road trip.

Corbin struck out nine in a combined four-hitter, David Peralta had four hits and two RBIs, and the Diamondbacks rolled over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Wednesday.

Corbin (10-4) had the Phillies guessing most of the game, allowing four hits in 7 1/3 innings while reaching a career-high 183 strikeouts this season. The left-hander did not give up a home run for the ninth straight start, the longest stretch by a Diamondbacks pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2003.

“I felt really good with everything,” Corbin said. “I made some quality pitches early on, working really well with Alex.”

Peralta hit a two-run triple off Vince Velasquez (8-9) in the third inning, sending the Phillies right-hander to his first loss since June 25 against the New York Yankees.

Peralta had his fourth four-hit game of the home stand and tied the franchise record with 10 hits in the three-game series against the Phillies. He is 18 for 31 since taking two days off with shoulder tightness last week.

Eduardo Escobar added three RBIs for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who play three sub-.500 teams over the next nine games.

“It is moving month,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “August baseball, in my experience in baseball, is the best month because of what we’re walking through right now.”

Velasquez allowed two or fewer runs in his six starts heading into Wednesday’s game, with a 0.95 ERA in four July starts. The right-hander allowed two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings to beat the Miami Marlins in his previous start.

The Diamondbacks eclipsed the two-run barrier against Velasquez in the third inning, going up 3-0 on Peralta’s two-run triple and Escobar’s sacrifice fly.

Arizona added a run in the fourth inning on Jon Jay’s double play. Velasquez did not come out for the fifth after allowing four runs and six hits.

“Just a terrible display of executing my secondary pitches today,” Velasquez said.

Pinch hitter Roman Quinn hit a one-out double off Corbin in the sixth inning, the only Phillies player to reach second base against the Arizona left-hander. Corbin faced two batters over the minimum.

“Very simply, we just weren’t able to get anything doing against Corbin,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “He did a great job of mixing his pitches. He was in the zone. He did a great job.”

ARIZONA’S STARTERS

Corbin isn’t the only Diamondbacks starter pitching well at the right time of the season.

Arizona’s starters posted a 1.27 ERA with 20 strikeouts and a .176 batting average against in the three games against the Phillies. The Diamondbacks’ staff has allowed three or fewer runs in six straight starts since Aug. 3, their longest such streak since June 22-27, 2017.

HOME RUN ROBBERY

Phillies RF Nick Williams took a home run away from A.J. Pollock in the fifth inning, leaping against the wall and snaring the ball just before it went over.

NUMBERS

Peralta has six games of at least four hits, matching Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees for most in the majors this season. … The Phillies were shut out for the eighth time this season, seventh on the road. … Escobar’s 42 doubles lead the majors. … Philadelphia’s Cesar Hernandez has hit safely in all 14 of his starts against Arizona after going 2 for 3.

TRAINER’S TABLE

Diamondbacks: RF Steven Souza Jr. was sore after a crash into the wall Tuesday night and did not play. He is expected back Friday in Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Clay Buchholz is 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five starts heading into Friday’s game at Cincinnati. Phillies RHP Zach Eflin will make his 2018 debut when he faces the San Diego Padres on Friday.