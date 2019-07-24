Corbin, Nationals beat Rockies 2-0 to sweep doubleheader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six shutout innings for his first victory in nearly a month, and the Washington Nationals completed a day-night doubleheader sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 2-0 win Wednesday.

Washington won for the 23rd time in its last 32 home games and improved to 36-15 overall since May 24, the best record in the majors in that span.

The Nationals also posted their fourth straight doubleheader sweep dating to last season.

Colorado has dropped nine of its last 10 and 16 of 19.

In the first game, Anthony Rendon homered on the first pitch of the seventh inning to lift Washington to a 3-2 victory.

Corbin (8-5) hadn’t won since June 26, but posted a 2.16 ERA without a decision in four starts in that span. The left-hander had little margin for error after waiting out a rain delay of 1 hour, 41 minutes at the start of the nightcap.

Corbin left the bases loaded in the first, but allowed just one runner to reach scoring position in his final five innings. He struck out seven.

Sean Doolittle handled the ninth for his second save of the day and his 23rd in 27 chances this year.

Washington took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Brian Dozier doubled and Victor Robles‘ two-out grounder went through second baseman Garrett Hampson’s legs for an error.

The unearned run was the only damage the Nationals could muster against Kyle Freeland (2-8), who allowed four hits and struck out four in six innings. He was also ejected in the top of the seventh by plate umpire Jon Libka after arguing from the dugout.

Yan Gomes homered off reliever Jake McGee in the seventh.

Rendon’s drive off Carlos Estevez (1-1) was the difference in the opener, a makeup of Monday’s postponement. Adam Eaton also hit a solo shot for the Nationals.

Wander Suero (3-5) worked a scoreless seventh, Fernando Rodney escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth and Doolittle closed it out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray left the opener after yielding a run in four innings, departing because of the effects of a right calf injury suffered when Dozier’s line drive hit his leg in the second. X-rays were negative on Gray, and he said he anticipates making his next start. . RHP Yency Almonte, who is 0-0 with a 4.02 ERA in 10 appearances, was added as Colorado’s 26th man for the doubleheader.

Nationals: Washington summoned INF Adrian Sanchez as its 26th man. Sanchez is hitting .200 (4 for 20) in 18 games with the Nationals this season. … Between games, Washington optioned RHP Erick Fedde, who allowed a run in four innings in the first game, to Double-A Harrisburg and recalled C Raudy Read from Triple-A Fresno. Read flied out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

ROOM TO SPREAD OUT

Washington announced an attendance of 14,628, the smallest crowd to watch a Nationals home game since 14,520 saw the Nationals beat Houston on April 18, 2012.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman (1-3, 6.75 ERA), who was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, makes his first start for Colorado since June 20 as the four-game series concludes.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.30) is scheduled to come off the injured list and make his first start since July 6.