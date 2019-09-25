Colorado visits San Francisco in division play

Colorado Rockies (67-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-81, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tim Melville (2-3, 5.40 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (11-12, 3.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals San Francisco and Colorado will meet on Wednesday.

The Giants are 36-34 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .337.

The Rockies have gone 31-42 against division opponents. Colorado has slugged .457, good for second in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with a .590 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 41 home runs. The Rockies won the last meeting 6-2. Kyle Freeland earned his third victory and Arenado went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Colorado. Tyler Beede took his sixth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 60 extra base hits and is batting .260. Stephen Vogt is 5-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 41 home runs and has 118 RBIs. Sam Hilliard is 9-for-23 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 5-5, .292 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Donovan Solano: (calf), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jeff Hoffman: (leg), Jon Gray: (foot), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).