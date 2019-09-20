Cleveland puts win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (78-73, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (90-63, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Drew Smyly (4-6, 6.22 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (14-7, 3.26 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Indians -204; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Indians are 47-31 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .435 this season. Jordan Luplow leads the team with a mark of .545.

The Phillies have gone 35-38 away from home. Philadelphia’s lineup has 200 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads the club with 32 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 165 hits and has 70 RBIs. Franmil Reyes is 5-for-27 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 160 hits and has 67 RBIs. Rhys Hoskins has 10 hits and is batting .270 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .275 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.74 ERA

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Brad Hand: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (hamstring).