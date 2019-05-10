Cleveland opens 3-game series at Oakland

Cleveland Indians (20-16, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-22, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cody Anderson (0-1, 11.12 ERA, 2.47 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-2, 2.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland are set to begin a three-game series.

The Athletics are 12-9 on their home turf. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .314, good for third in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the team with a mark of .382.

The Indians are 9-9 on the road. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .298, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .379. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Semien leads the Athletics with 43 hits and has 18 RBIs. Matt Chapman is 10-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Santana leads the Indians with 36 hits and has 19 RBIs. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .223 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Indians: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).